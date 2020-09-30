Scoop
Usher’s Baby Girl Is Here! Welcome to the world Sovereign Bo Raymond
Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, and her name is so beautiful.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the new dad of three announced Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a photo of his newborn’s hand. ” ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ .”
Baby Sovereign joins big brothers Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, Usher’s sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster.