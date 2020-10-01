“He will always be Jack to us” – Chrissy Teigen & John Legend on their Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby, who they named Jack. In a heartbreaking social media post, Chrissy spoke about something so many parents sadly have to experience: leaving the hospital without their baby.

Chrissy Teigen’s statement is heartbreaking, but it’s also incredibly brave. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” said the statement posted to each of their verified Twitter accounts.

She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after revealing that she had been on bed rest and bleeding for “a little less than a month.”

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” the post said. “It just wasn’t enough.” With the first two pregnancies, the statements said the couple waited to name the baby until after delivering, but this time they had already begun calling “the little guy in my belly” Jack.

“He will always be Jack to us,” the statement said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The couple expressed their gratitude for their children and the experiences they have had. “But every day can’t be full of sunshine,” they said. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

