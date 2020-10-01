“He will always be Jack to us” – Chrissy Teigen & John Legend on their Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen shared the devastating news that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby, who they named Jack. In a heartbreaking social media post, Chrissy spoke about something so many parents sadly have to experience: leaving the hospital without their baby.

Chrissy Teigen’s statement is heartbreaking, but it’s also incredibly brave. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” said the statement posted to each of their verified Twitter accounts.

She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday after revealing that she had been on bed rest and bleeding for “a little less than a month.”

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” the post said. “It just wasn’t enough.” With the first two pregnancies, the statements said the couple waited to name the baby until after delivering, but this time they had already begun calling “the little guy in my belly” Jack.

“He will always be Jack to us,” the statement said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

The couple expressed their gratitude for their children and the experiences they have had. “But every day can’t be full of sunshine,” they said. “On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”