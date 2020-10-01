Connect with us

Happy 60th Independence Day BellaNaijarians!

Hey BellaNaijarians,

60 years ago today, Nigeria became an independent country, and although we are not close to where we ought to and want to be, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to reach.

Nigeria is yours and ours and we should all come together to build the country we desire.

Let’s take this day to think about our past and resolve to build a better future for our country.

From all of us a BellaNaija, we wish every Nigerian a very Happy 60th Independence Day anniversary. Good people. Great nation.

Cheers to 60!

