These 4 Looks Remind Us How Charming Rachael Okonkwo Is😍

19 hours ago

In the spirit of her birthday celebration, which was on Wednesday, Nollywood star Rachael Okonkwo made sure to bless our timelines with uber gorgeous photos of herself all glammed up.

She shared four sassy looks on social media, before and on her birthday, to subtly remind you just how beautiful and charming she – in case you forgot.

“Have you seen a queen today? Here’s one,” Rachael captioned one of the lovely photos on her Instagram page.

Check them out😍

Photo Credit: @rechaelokonkwo

CREDITS:

Makeup: @bibyonce
Hairstyling: @ivys_place_
Photographer: @shotsenvogue

