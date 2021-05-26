Connect with us

Ariana Grande was Such a Beautiful Bride! See Photos from Her Wedding to Dalton Gomez

2 days ago

We knew Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez secretly got married some weeks back, what we didn’t know was how gorgeous she was on her big day😍

The couple got engaged in December 2021 and had their intimate romantic wedding ceremony on the 15th of this month

The American singer and actress has now shared photos from her wedding day and we can’t get over how dreamy she looks in that charming dress.

“5.15.21 🤍,” Ariana captioned the photos on her official Instagram page. Check on them!

Congrats Ari and Dalton❤

Photo Credit: @arianagrande

