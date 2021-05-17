Teni, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda are Performing at the Upcoming Africa Day Concert 2021

Afobeats Stars Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Teni are set to take the stage by storm and excite audiences at Africa Day Concert 2021.

This year’s concert will shine a light on Africa’s next wave of talent who are making their mark on the global stage with artists from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Kenya who are set to perform.

The global event is a partnership between MTV Base, YouTube and Idris Elba and will be hosted by the Golden Globe and SAG winner this Africa Day.

The virtual concert will be a Pan African event be streamed to a global audience, featuring trailblazing stars from across the continent to perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg.

Some of Nigeria’s most popular emerging artists will also take to the Africa Day Concert 2021 stage. Singer, songwriter and “Case” hitmaker Teni will perform at the event as well as Afrobeat star, Bella Shmurda, who rose to prominence with the song “Vision 2020”, while Omah Lay will also perform his much-loved hits.

South Africa’s Elaine, MTV Base ‘Hottest MC’ 2020 winner, Focalistic as well as rap duo, Blaq Diamond who is currently MTV Base’ ‘Hottest MC New Wave’ titleholders will also perform new music at the concert.

Also set to join the Africa Day line-ups are Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Kenyan singer Bahati and Tanzanian songstress Zuchu.

A rundown of all the artists confirmed to perform at the Africa Day Concert 2021 include:

Bahati (Kenya)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Elaine (South Africa)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Gyakie (Ghana)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

Teni (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Watch the announcement video:

Be sure to catch the concert streaming exclusively on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00WAT and broadcast across Africa on MTV Basep at 21:00CAT/20:00WAT.