Idris Elba will Host the 2021 Africa Day Concert on May 25th!

Actor, director, musician and philanthropist Idris Elba has been officially revealed as the host for Africa Day Concert 2021!

MTV Base, YouTube in collaboration with Idris Elba announce the return of the Africa Day Concert 2021, which will be hosted by the Golden Globe and SAG winner this Africa Day, 25th of May.

This follows the inaugural 2020 Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home that brought African and global superstars together to celebrate Africa Day and raise funds to support families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s concert will shine the light on Africa’s next wave of talents making their mark on the global stage.

The virtual concert, with all safety and social distancing measures observed, will be a Pan African event featuring trailblazing African stars from across the continent. Artists will perform on multiple stages from Lagos to Johannesburg in an event that will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast on MTV channels.

Africa Day Concert 2021 host Idris Elba commented, “I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation. Here’s to Africa’s Next Global Wave.”

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube also says, “We are excited to work with Idris Elba and MTV Base to celebrate Africa Day this year through another powerful concert event. With African music continuing to connect and inspire people around the world, the timing is perfect to shine the spotlight on the next wave of African artists that will make a global impact on music and culture.”

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa further added that, “The past year has been an unprecedented one for all of us and it is a tremendous inspiration to see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation.

“The power of music, culture and the arts unifies and brings hope. We are proud to partner with YouTube and Idris Elba for the Africa Day Concert 2021.”

Catch the Africa Day Concert 2021 this Africa Day, 25th of May, streaming globally on YouTube at 19:00 CAT/18:00WAT and on MTV Base at 21:00CAT/20:00WAT.