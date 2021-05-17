Nollywood
Uche Ogbodo Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New Birthday Photos
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is celebrating her birthday today and the movie star has shared some stunning baby bump photos to mark the special day.
The lovely photos show a pregnant Uche looking effortlessly beautiful. By the looks of it, Uche is embracing every moment of being pregnant. In one of the photos, she captioned it:
The Hour Is Finally Here! Celebrate With Me !
It is A New Dawn , A New Chapter , A New Page in My life.
I am Not Crying today but I’m overwhelmed With Gratitude, thanksgiving and Love, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ because For the First time in Years I feel Gods Love all around me , Urging Me , Pushing Me towards The Greatness I am ! 👸
I am Looking Forward to many many more Unfolding Wonders , Happy Birthday Goddess!
Reign Forever!
Happy Birthday To Uche x Bunny
Take a look at the lovely pictures below:
Photo Credit:
@ucheogbodo | @segun_wealth | @abusalamiphotography