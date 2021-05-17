Miss Universe 2021 is Andrea Meza from Mexico | Here’s What You Need to Know about Her

Andrea Meza of Mexico has won the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Andrea is 26 years old and was born in the Mexican city of Chihuahua.

Andrea Meza earned a bachelor’s degree in software engineering and is proud to have graduated in a male-dominated field. She is a feminist activist who focuses on women’s empowerment and equality, and she currently collaborates with the Municipal Institute for Women to fight gender violence.

Andrea has also been part of a global charity association raising funds in India, Indonesia and China for the downtrodden. She is a certified make-up artist and model, who is also passionate about being active. She loves singing, she feels it’s a very powerful way to show her emotions. She has 40 cousins and loves having a big family. She practices CrossFit and extreme sports, such as rappel and sandboarding.

Her concern for the wellbeing of the world and animals led her to become a vegan. Andrea is also the official Tourism Brand Ambassador for Chihuahua, promoting the best touristic attractions and rich culture her beautiful home offers.

When asked by Miss Universe 1997 Brook Lee about how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic if she were the leader of her country.

The Mexican beauty queen replied: “I believe there’s not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would’ve done was [to] create the lockdown even before everything was that big. Because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That’s why I would’ve taken care of them since the beginning.”

Andrea was also asked to talk about changing beauty standards.

This time speaking through an interpreter, she said: “We live in a society that more and more is advanced. And as we have advanced as a society, we’ve also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty isn’t only the way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you’re not valuable.”

See some highlights from Andrea’s Miss Universe journey below!

Swimwear

Preliminary Evening Gown

National Costume

Crowning Moment

***

The Runner-Ups

First runner-up: Julia Gama Miss Brazil

Second runner-up: Janick Maceta Miss Peru

Third runner-up: Adline Castelino Miss India

Fourth runner-up: Kimberly Jiménez Miss Dominican Republic

Top 10

1. Jamaica

2. Dominican Republic

3. India

4. Peru

5. Australia

6. Puerto Rico

7. Thailand

8. Costa Rica

9. Mexico

10: Brazil

Top 21

1. Colombia

2. Peru

3. Australia

4. France

5. Myanmar

6. Jamaica

7. Mexico

8. Dominican Republic

9. USA

10. Indonesia

11. Argentina

12. India

13. Curacao

14. Puerto Rico

15. Philippines

16. Brazil

17. Great Britain

18. Nicaragua

19. Thailand

20. Costa Rica

21. Vietnam

Best National Costume

With a strong political statement, Miss Myanmar won the Miss Universe national costume contest. Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Myanmar, won the national costume competition at Miss Universe on Sunday.