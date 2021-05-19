Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Welcome Their “Healthy Handsome Little King”

American singer Jason Derulo has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes and we can’t get over their cute photos and videos.

Jena made the announcement on Instagram when she posted a “glimpse of my first week” with their baby boy, Jason King Derulo who was born on the 8th of May.

She shared photos from the hospital room and and his first week at home with the caption:

A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨ I love you forever @jasonderulo 😘

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Jason captioned the adorable video he shared on social media, revealing their son’s name.

Congrats Jason & Jena! Sending BN love and light your way❤

Photo Credit: @jenafrumes