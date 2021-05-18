Connect with us

“There Is No Greater Love” – Naomi Campbell is a Mom!

Published

57 mins ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Naomi Campbell arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for international supermodel Naomi Campbell as she welcomes her first baby.

Naomi made the big reveal on Instagram with a cute photo of her hand holding her baby’s feet. Captioning the photo, she wrote:

A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.

Photo Credit: @Naomi

