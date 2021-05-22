Poet Titilope Sonuga has Welcomed a Baby Girl

Writer, poet and actress Titilope Sonuga has welcomed her second child.

She made the big reveal in a Twitter post, she wrote:

Baby girl felt this tweet and took it personal. 30 minutes between parking lot and holding a baby. I transcended yesterday and I am forever changed. She’s here. She’s here. She is here.

I am so grateful to you all for your kind messages. I had a plan where I was going to respond to each one. My senses have returned. Lol. I love you all and I am just so deeply grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my very full heart. 🖤

— Titilope Sonuga (@deartitilope) May 21, 2021