Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Poet Titilope Sonuga has Welcomed a Baby Girl

Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Bakre & Mory Coco's Daughter Faizah is One Today ❤️

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

Music Scoop

Davido & Wizkid nominated for South African Music Awards | #SAMA27

Living Scoop

“The State of Mental Health in Nigeria” from the Point of view of a Psychotherapist | #BNAsksDrWande

BN TV Music Scoop

"I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all" - Demi Lovato changes Pronouns to “They/Them"

Movies & TV Scoop

Issa Rae Is A Melanin Goddess On The June Issue Of Vanity Fair Magazine Cover!

Scoop

10 Things to Know About the Basketball Africa League (J. Cole debuted for Rwanda Patriots)

Events Music Scoop

Ms DSF, Timini Egbuson, Cee-C Nwadiora, Fireboy DML spotted at Ladipoe & Buju’s "Feelings" Listening Party

Nollywood Scoop

Daniel K Daniel & Tina Welcome Second Child

Scoop

Poet Titilope Sonuga has Welcomed a Baby Girl

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Writer, poet and actress Titilope Sonuga has welcomed her second child.

She made the big reveal in a Twitter post, she wrote:

Baby girl felt this tweet and took it personal. 30 minutes between parking lot and holding a baby. I transcended yesterday and I am forever changed. She’s here. She’s here. She is here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
Advertisement
css.php