Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of “Blue Therapy”

A new episode of the critically acclaimed couples therapy show, starring Chioma Ibe and Paul Sonowo, Deborah Famodun and Jamel Dietz, is finally here, as Denise the Therapist helps them mend their marriages.

In Episode 4, things get deeper and more intense. Chioma and Paul talk about their sex life or lack of. Meanwhile, Jamel and Deborah hear things they’ve never said to each other before.

Watch episode four below:

Missed previous episodes? Catch up on Episode 1 to 3 below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

In this episode, the couples dig deeper into couples therapy and more is uncovered!

Episode 3

Episode 3 dives deeper into the couples lives as they begin to open up more about their families involved in their relationships and how it has affected them.