Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Trailer for "Friends The Reunion" is Finally Here!

BN TV Music Scoop

"I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all" - Demi Lovato changes Pronouns to “They/Them"

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Look at Aretha Franklin’s Biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson

BN TV Movies & TV

Issa Rae Re-Answers Old Interview Questions in this New Vanity Fair Feature

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of Red TV's New Web Series "Public Figure" is Finally Here

BN TV

23 Quick & Easy Recipes from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Laycon's "Fall for Me" Music Video feat. YKB

BN TV

Life Update: Everything Akah Nnani has been Up To Lately

BN TV

MTV Base takes us through "A Day In The Life" of Joeboy

BN TV

See All of Kiddwaya's Turkey Adventures in New Travel Vlog

BN TV

The First Trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is Finally Here!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The first trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is finally here, and our favourite friends are back on the set that started it all.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.

Watch the cast of “Friends” reunite on the original soundstage to read the original scripts, play trivia and reflect on the iconic sitcom in the upcoming special:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What it Means When a Writer Cannot Write
Advertisement
css.php