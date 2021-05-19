The first trailer for “Friends The Reunion” is finally here, and our favourite friends are back on the set that started it all.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.

Watch the cast of “Friends” reunite on the original soundstage to read the original scripts, play trivia and reflect on the iconic sitcom in the upcoming special: