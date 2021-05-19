“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all” – Demi Lovato changes Pronouns to “They/Them”

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In an emotional Instagram post, singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato announced a change in gender pronouns to they/them, also stating coming out as non-binary.

The singer revealed the news on Wednesday in the debut episode of their “4D With Demi” podcast, as well as in a series of social media updates.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” they said in an Instagram video.

Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

Demi admitted that the decision to go public with their identity came “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” and that they are “always evolving and coming into” themselves.

In the caption of the post, they wrote:

4D With Demi Lovato

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖 This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox

Watch the video below:



