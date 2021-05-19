“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all” – Demi Lovato changes Pronouns to “They/Them”

In an emotional Instagram post, singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato announced a change in gender pronouns to they/them, also stating coming out as non-binary.

The singer revealed the news on Wednesday in the debut episode of their “4D With Demi” podcast, as well as in a series of social media updates.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” they said in an Instagram video.

Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

Demi admitted that the decision to go public with their identity came “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” and that they are “always evolving and coming into” themselves.

In the caption of the post, they wrote:

