A New Look at Aretha Franklin’s Biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson

The new trailer for “Respect“, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson is set to in theatres this August.

The first full trailer for the Liesl Tommy-directed film begins with a young Aretha performing gospel music at the piano. “Singing is sacred, and you shouldn’t do it just because somebody wants you to,” her mother tells her. “What’s most important is that you are treated with dignity and respect.”

The biopic follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 and was a part of the film’s production up until she died in 2018. She received 18 Grammy Awards and was nominated a total of 44 times during her prolific career.

The biopic also stars Marc Maron as producer Jerry Wexler, Forest Whitaker as Aretha Franklin’s father C.L. Franklin, Audra McDonald as Aretha’s mother Barbara Franklin, and Mary J. Blige as singer Dinah Washington.

This follows NatGeo’s Cynthia Erivo-starring limited series “Genius: Aretha“, which was criticised by Franklin’s family.

Watch the new trailer below: