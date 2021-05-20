BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art

Retro Africa is delighted to announce and present ‘Changing Faces: New Frontiers in Figurative Art’, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Alimi Adewale. Alimi Adewale is a Nigerian artist who uses the medium of painting, sculptures and installations to explore urban issues and the lives of everyday people in cities. His practice combines elements of minimalism and abstraction to evoke the dynamism and intensity of the cosmopolitan environment.

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021 – Friday, June 25, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
VenueRetro Africa Gallery, 12 Ukpabi Asika, Asokoro, Abuja

Hang the Beach with Veentage Band

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: 090880007

Free Shisha Thursday 

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Xhale Lagos, 16258 Saka Jojo, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08180810000

Open Mic Night

You know what time it is every Thursday though. Open Mic again this Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Bogobiri House, South-West, 9 Maitama Sule St, Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: 07068176454

Turaka & Midi Jazz Expressions

Would you love some soul-mending, soothing sounds of jazz while chilling on the rooftop this Thursday? Then let Taiwo Clegg thrill you with live music while you sip exotic cocktails and feast on exquisite delicacies.

Date: Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Turaka Rooftop, Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09068000007

Futo Block Party – Escape

The hottest and maddest rave party is coming to you. Youth fest and block party (drinks, games, performances, face painting and red carpet). You don’t want to miss this.

Date: Friday, May 21 – Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Jamiel International Hotel, along ihiagwa imeabiam, road, 460116, Eziobodo.
RSVP: HERE

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy 

Catch Etuk live at the Truth for our Friday Ritual Night at the Truth. Libation 8 pm by the Chief Priest. No Mask No Entry. It’s a strictly covid complaint, so very limited slots available.

Date: Friday, May 21, 2021, & Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Time: 7 PM
Venue: 112, Akerele rd off shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Enjoy a fun-filled night as The Clubhouse throw you back to the 80s with Diamond Star Band. Expect a special appearance as you sip on a delicious tequila-flavoured beer.

Date: Friday, May 21, 2021.
Time: 7  PM.
Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road Life Camp, Abuja, FCT.
RSVP: 08077040404 or 08111707070

Paint and Sip with O.

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: The RaceCourse, 35 Salvation Army – Oke-Padi Road, Adamasingba, Ibadan.
RSVP: HERE

Funtime Upbeat

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1 105102, Lagos.
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Kayak Hangout 

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVP[email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Karaoke Sunday

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Venue: Omega Centre, 4 Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.
RSVP: ‭09060001747‬

Cool Daze

The Green Agency X TOD Concepts presents the event of the summer. It will be happening at one of the most beautiful beach houses in Ilashe with maximum security in place with your favourite celebrities, lots of activities AND a great view of the beachside.

Date: Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Ilashe Private Beach, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

