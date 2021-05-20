Recall for Men Conference 2021 is going Virtual | Here is how you can Register

The African man is unlike any other man. Heavily influenced by culture, religion, and community, contemporary society makes the mistake of ignoring the needs of the male folk.

Recall for Men is an unbiased Resource Centre for the urbane Man aged 20-35 years. It is targeted at providing the African man living in today’s urban, competitive and demanding society with insights and practical tools to enable him to meet his evolving world with intention, clarity, a deep sense of tenacity, and thrive not only in Africa’s peculiar socio-cultural terrain but globally.

It is a deliberate invasion of the norm and seeks to mobilize, inspire and empower ‘The African Man‘ as an entity able to provide applied solutions to Africa’s challenges and develop insight on pressing issues thereby shaping culture and impacting the course of history.

RCM2021: The Virtual Experience

This year 2021, they will host the first virtual edition of the RCM conference and also launch our virtual learning platform.

Date: May 28th-30th 2021

Time: 1pm-6 pm WAT

Venue: Online

Portuguese and French translations

At RCM conference 2021, 25+ speakers from across the continent share their truth, lessons, experiences, and success stories.

The Recall for Men Conference seeks to address the challenges and difficulties of the 21st-century man in an authentic, truthful, and realistic way to enable him:

Navigate life with more clarity.

Make better decisions.

Learn, unlearn and relearn.

This 3-day Free virtual conference features immersive experiences such as keynote sessions, panel discussions, global business sessions, and specialized paid masterclasses.

Speakers include:

Richard Mofe Damijo -NGR, Jorge Maciel- Moz, Chibamba Kanyama-Zam, Dr Baba Buntu- SA, Pompi- Zam, The Real Femi- NGR, Mi Abaga- NGR, Dario Camal-Moz, Audu Maikori-NGR, Zuwa Matondo-Zam, Joshua Chibueze- NGR, JJ Omojuwa- NGR, Skuki Peeshaun- NGR, Katung Aduwak-NGR, Mr Macaroni- NGR, Olowondjo TCHALA – Togo, Lamboginny- NGR, Gauis Chibueze- NGR, Kelechi Ekugo- NGR, Issam Darui- MorOlusola Amusan- NGR, John Obidi- NGR, Fabrice Nze-Bekale- SEN, Yetunde Bankole-Bernard- Host

Register HERE

#recallformen#rcm 2021#thefutureishere

