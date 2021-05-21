Connect with us

Events

ZOLA Electric is expanding access to Solar Power by signing Blue Camel as Distribution Partner

Events

Mixta Africa hosts its 2nd edition of Arts, Heritage and History Series with a 2-day Art Exhibition at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Recall for Men Conference 2021 is going Virtual | Here is how you can Register

Events Promotions

Tagged 'The Party of All Parties', The Max Live Concert featured Performances from Laycon, Ladipoe & Falana

Events Promotions

The British American Tobacco clinches Awards at the CIPM Fellows Awards & HR Recognition Ceremonies

Events

Bombay Sapphire celebrates World Creativity Day with "Stir Creativity" Campaign

Events Music Scoop

Ms DSF, Timini Egbuson, Cee-C Nwadiora, Fireboy DML spotted at Ladipoe & Buju’s "Feelings" Listening Party

Events

Idris Elba will Host the 2021 Africa Day Concert on May 25th!

Events Music

Teni, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda are Performing at the Upcoming Africa Day Concert 2021

Events

ZOLA Electric is expanding access to Solar Power by signing Blue Camel as Distribution Partner

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Olumide Ajayi, Group Director, Technical Operations, ZOLA Electric; Natasha Amaefuna, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric; Olufemi Ashipa, Ag. Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria and Adebimpe Adebisi, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric Nigeria during the ZOLA Electric Media Meet at the ZOLA Experience Centre in Lagos on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

ZOLA Electric, one of Africa’s leading renewable energy providers, has launched a robust distribution scheme to drive market penetration and access to its product in its quest to provide clean, effective, and reliable power anywhere. 

Already, ZOLA Electric has signed into their distribution network some of the leading distributors of solar and renewable products across Nigeria and has opened its doors to onboard even more. Blue Camel, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions including PV panels, solar streetlights, solar home systems, and a major distributor for global solar brands, was recently signed into the scheme. Blackain, Blackbit Solar, Shokenny Solutions, Enersys Energy,  Solarmate Energy, and SOSAI Renewables are already in different stages of the distribution partnership.  

L-R: Olufemi Ashipa, Ag. Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria; Olumide Ajayi, Group Director, Technical Operations, ZOLA Electric; Natasha Amaefuna, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric Enobong Kennedy, Group Marketing Director, ZOLA Electric and Adebimpe Adebisi, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric Nigeria during the ZOLA Electric Media Meet at the ZOLA Experience Centre in Lagos on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Almost half the population has no access to electricity. The rest of the Nigerian population is grossly underserved by the electricity grid. As a result, diesel generators are the default source of power, with an estimated 100 million people currently relying on diesel generators each day (GTM, 2019).  According to Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA, 2017), the use of these generators collectively costs Nigeria’s households and businesses nearly USD 14 billion every year, while the Energy to Access Institute (Dalberg,  2019) estimates that fuel subsidies for small gasoline-powered generators cost the government USD 1.6-2.2 billion each year. 

Olufemi Ashipa, Ag. Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria addressing the media and guests on the brand’s innovative and reliable products.

Besides the economic costs,  diesel generators entail significant health risks including lung disorders caused by emissions, as well as environmental risks including air and noise pollution.  Diesel generators produce about 29 million metric tonnes of CO2 emissions each year in Nigeria, a total comparable to the annual emissions from 6.3  million passenger vehicles. 

Signing on distribution partners will contribute significantly to help bridge the electricity supply deficit by expanding access to ZOLA’s innovative power solutions across the country. 

Olumide Ajayi, Group Director, Technical Operations, ZOLA Electric addressing the media and guests on the product’s technical capacities and USPs

The move by the brand, which currently serves over one million users across three continents in over ten countries, is part of its efforts to boost its current market operation, as well as provide reliable power solutions to markets that lack energy access and make it possible for homes and businesses across  Africa and anywhere in the world to generate, store and consume energy sustainably.

Commenting on the development, the Ag. Managing Director, ZOLA Electric  Nigeria, Olufemi Ashipa, said; “The solar space in Nigeria has come a long way from the days of using dirty and expensive power resources to clean energy sources, offering modular and scalable technology. Since many customers do not have existing appliances, ZOLA is able to offer a closed-loop system that guarantees a certain baseline of performance and runtime. At ZOLA, we are driven by the desire to provide Africa’s most extensive off-grid renewable differentiated power solutions to people anywhere. We understand that power  is pivotal to accelerating the overall socio-economic development of the  continent, so we have designed the ZOLA Infinity and ZOLA Flex, for this  purpose.” 

L-R: Joy Okere, Country Human Capital Manager, ZOLA Electric Nigeria; Adebimpe Adebisi, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric Nigeria; Olumide Ajayi, Group Director, Technical Operations, ZOLA Electric; Enobong Kennedy, Group Marketing Director, ZOLA Electric; Olufemi Ashipa, Ag. Managing Director, ZOLA Electric Nigeria; Natasha Amaefuna, Business Development Manager, ZOLA Electric and Ugochi Ogbuagu, Marketing Executive during the ZOLA Electric Media Meet at the ZOLA Experience Centre in Lagos on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He added that: “The ZOLA power solutions help to provide customers with steady electricity supply in any situation. The ZOLA technology-driven solutions backed with superior power storage and dynamic energy charging system were conceived at Oxford University and designed in Silicon Valley. They are easy to install, scalable, and help the average home or business bridge their power deficit”. 

With ZOLA currently powering more than 1 million people; comprising over  200,000 homes and businesses across Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire,  Ghana, and Nigeria, we are poised to actualize our objective providing 24-hour clean power anywhere and help the continent realize her untapped  potentials.” 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 

Vanessa Emeadi: In Search of Love So Intense
Advertisement
css.php