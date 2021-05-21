Mixta Africa hosts its 2nd edition of Arts, Heritage and History Series with a 2-day Art Exhibition at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, Mixta Africa, a leading Real Estate Development company in Africa, hosted the second edition of its Arts, Heritage and History Series on Saturday, May 15th 2021 and Sunday, May 16th 2021. The event which included a combination of activities such as Golf beginners’ classes, paint with wine, live jazz, and caricature portraits of guests was a 2-Day Art Exhibition at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

The Art exhibition was curated by Bloom Art Lagos and showcased the amazing works of contemporary artists such as Richardson Ovbiebo, Julius Agbaje, Temitayo Badru, Olufunke Oladimeji and several others.

Guests spent the first day of the art exhibition exploring different artworks, enjoying an exciting session of painting with wine, caricature paintings and embarking on a tour of the exquisite properties situated in Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

Day 2 was also an incredible one. There was  a conversation between the featured artist, Richardson Ovbiebo, a renowned sculptor whose work continues to garner recognition around the world and Ugoma Adegoke, the founding director and curator of Bloom Art Lagos.

During the session, there were lots of responses from the audience and it was clear that the conversation had stimulated a lot of thinking. It was a profoundly insightful discussion for everyone. The live jazz band also provided an inviting atmosphere for networking and an overall enjoyable experience immersed in art. 

For more information, follow  @mixtaafrica and @lakowe_lakes on Instagram. 

See more photos from the event below:

