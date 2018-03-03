“Terminal Illness”: Watch Episode 24 of The Bovi Ugboma Show on BN TV

A new episode of comedian Bovi Ugboma‘s sitcom is out and BN TV has got you covered.
The Bovi Ugbomma Show stars Bovi getting up to his usual antics.
Watch
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
03.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
A new episode of comedian Bovi Ugboma‘s sitcom is out and BN TV has got you covered.
The Bovi Ugbomma Show stars Bovi getting up to his usual antics.
Watch
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline