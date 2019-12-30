Olawunmi Adegoke: 3 Things To Do Before the Year Ends

If I asked you how the year 2019 for you, what would your response be? For me, It was a year of ‘shaking tables’.

Regardless of how the year has been for you, I am very sure you have learned so many life lessons that you will be taking into the new year 2020. You may be thinking ‘we only have a few more to go in the year 2019, can anything good still come out of this year for me?

My answer is a big resounding ‘yes!’

I believe that the remaining days of the year are a good time to plan big for the new year 2020, so here are 3 things you can do before 2019 is over to help you have an amazing 2020

Retreat

Do you have alone moments where you are able to do a self-reflection on your life? This end of the year period is a good time to do so. A good practice will be to leave familiar areas to places where you can fully have time alone and think critically. This could be going off to a retreat venue, or someplace where you can get some quiet. During this period, you will be able to think critically about how the year 2019 was for you, and what more you need to go forward.

Be Grateful

Being grateful is a seed that once you sow, will surely yield a good harvest in the future. The fact that you are alive is enough reason to be grateful to God. I know that the year might not have turned out the way you expected, but then, there is still so much to be grateful for. Before the end of the year, find a convenient time to reflect on how the year has been for you; the many victories, the goals you achieved, the doors that were opened to you, and even the ones that didn’t open.

Create Time to Plan for the New Year

The fact that the year is running out means that there is a new year around the corner and there are things to be done in the new year. Instead of doing nothing in preparation for the new year, why not sit down and start setting those goals you will like to achieve in the coming year. If you want the year 2020 to be better than how 2019 was for you, you need to make definite plans in all areas of your life.