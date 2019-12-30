BN2019Epilogues: For Sholz, 2019 was a Year of Favours & an Expanded Network

For many, 2019 has been a year of ups, downs and many stories. We know you have a lot to tell us and we have asked that, as one big family, we all share our stories, joy, pain, wins, losses and successes through the year.

Sholz had an amazing 2019 and we’re happy for him!

***

I always look forward to writing my BN Epilogue story, just like I did in 2018 . For me, this is the only platform where my scribbled notes eventually become posted online.

2019 kicked off with me being optimistic, having just spent about 6 weeks on the job I secured in November last year. Everything seemed to be going well and the Almighty decided to unleash his favour on me. I must admit, His favor encompassed every aspect of my life. Early in the year, at my place of work, I was getting favours for tasks that had good monetary rewards, not because I was the most qualified, but the ‘Big Man’ upstairs found me worthy.

The favour also came in form of a denial. I was supposed to get a posting but I was turned down. It later gave me the opportunity to partake in a much bigger exercise – one I would not have been a part of if I had been posted earlier.

2019 also had me embarking on a lot of trips; I had the opportunity to travel to Abuja and then to Kaduna for the first time by train. The journey was a smooth one despite all the negative happenings around that axis at the time. The year also had me bagging my MSc degree after spending over 2 years on the program. Finally!!

This year, my network also expanded. In the course of my work, I met a lot of people that I have come to appreciate as associates and, at one point or another, helped me improve and grow on the job. Towards the end of July, the initial posting – which was denied earlier in the year – came through and for me, it was a win-win situation because I got to go for it too. My obligations and responsibilities increased, along with financial benefits. One can see the favor I mentioned about doing wonders in my life. haha

I also learned this year that part of life’s advancement comes with rendering a helping hand to others. The favor of the Almighty enabled me to be able to reach out to others to render assistance, no matter how little. It’s one thing to have the intention and it’s another to have the will power to carry it out. The favour of the Almighty was also extended to two of my brothers as well. One finished from medical school and got a job almost immediately while the other also secured a job with a Federal Government parastatal. Above all, my folks and I journeyed through the year without any major health challenges. The favour kept us in one piece!

On a final note, going into the year 2020, I look forward to consolidating on the gains of 2019 by showing gratitude to the Almighty for how the year went and also seeking for a double portion of all the favours received.

***

