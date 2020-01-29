Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Body Sculpting with Wood Therapy to Get that Perfect Figure

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can’t seem to get rid of through diet and exercise. It is a process done through the usage of a surgical knife to cut the patient in order to get the fat out of the body. It is the most sort-after beauty treatment for ladies that want to up their ‘slay game’ status. It is an expensive treatment that could make ladies empty their pockets.

The treatment is usually done by a plastic surgeon. This treatment is not only done on the belly but also on the hips, thighs, buttocks, back, arm or face, to improve their shape. The question many ladies don’t often ask is: “is it safe for me?” Just because your friend did it and it was successful doesn’t mean that yours would be successful too. The recovery process is slow, depending on body type, and patients have died from it if complete care isn’t given, or strict adherence to instructions isn’t followed by the patient.

The treatment is a 50/50 safety procedure, so anything can go wrong. To be a little bit safe, make sure you are not an elderly person, you have the ideal weight for your body type, have firm elastic skin and not be a smoker. Doctors do not recommend the procedure if you have health problems – especially with your blood flow – heart disease, diabetes or a weak immune system. The patient is encouraged to be an overly healthy individual.

I want to introduce a safe, more ideal, easy way of getting a banging body and this is known as ‘Body Sculpting’ with the use of wood therapy. Bear in mind that there are also other safe non-surgical and mechanized ways – like the fat freezing and non-surgical liposuction which involve using a small machine to massage the tummy. These treatments should be done several times for better results or as directed by the beauty therapist.

Wood therapy has been practiced for centuries and originated from oriental countries. In the past, people made use of rough wood tools to do the job, but now, people use smooth wood in order to give better results. It is an effortless and efficient way of contouring the body without harming the skin or tissue. In the ’90s, Columbia perfected the tools to a smoother finish and developed unique techniques for many kinds of therapies. The wood therapy for aesthetics is the trendiest tool of them – all because of its ability to improve the body’s appearance and aid overall health.

This treatment is geared towards achieving a well-sculptured body but the best results are achieved when you exercise and eat a good diet. You don’t want to have a slimmer waist and slimmer thighs and yet consume a huge burger every month. Your diet is important if you want a banging body. Do not forget that you are what you eat.

In the wood therapy and body sculpting process, each wooden instrument has a specific use for particular body parts – like the arms, thighs, buttocks, tummy, and legs. These are used to massage the body aggressively in order to achieve the perfect shape. Don’t get scared, it won’t hurt that much. Wood therapy fights cellulite on the body – leaving it silky and smooth. Wood therapy involves a lot of rigour, therefore, it is recommended for younger people or as directed by the specialist. It shouldn’t be done by a quack to avoid injuries or further health issues.

Wood therapy will tone, reduce, mould and eliminate stored fat in different parts of the body. The practice of wood therapy and body sculpting can ‘lift’ natural buttocks without having costly, painful or invasive surgery.

Self-confidence is key in becoming a diva. So whether you consider doing a wood therapy body sculpting or not, you have to be confident. Why are ladies and gentlemen interested in wood therapy sculpting? It is 100% natural! It is non-invasive, free of health complications, eliminates toxins, speeds up metabolism, burns fat and breaks down cellulite.

The process begins with the patient undressing, a towel will then be used to cover some sensitive spots while the therapist is working. With this kind of treatment, it is advisable to be in a clean, comfortable and serene environment. The patient should be offered a little bit of water to avoid dehydration. A little check-up and questions need to be asked by the therapist to ensure a safe treatment.

The massage therapist then kicks off by using a coffee scrub – or any other scrub of your choice – to remove dead skin and reveal a clean healthy skin. They use a number of anatomically-sculpted wooden tools to improve the body area that they are working on. They use special techniques that sculpt the tissues, allowing the process to move and drain accumulated fat cells through the lymphatic system. This treatment helps to contour the body, reduces cellulite and facilitates weight loss.

The vacuum cup is used to suction fat from some areas of the body and transfer them to lymph nodes, helping to tone and reduce cellulite. It is mostly used in the bum area. The straight stick is used to massage the tummy. There is another one used to contour the waist and hips by ensuring the hips fit into the woods’ hole, with the aim of creating a particular shape for the body type.

This treatment is becoming very popular in Nigeria as many young women jump on this train, maybe to feel more confident about their bodies or more appealing. It is a treatment that aids weight-loss and is a non-surgical way to get the body of your dreams. Gone are those days you would admire a celebrity’s body and could only wish for it, now you can have it! With wood therapy and body sculpting treatment, you are on your way to getting there. Did I also mention that it is affordable and involves little pain and discomfort?

So people, are you team liposuction or team wood therapy?

Reference

Bronzed bunny airbrush and sugar spa 2020

www.bronzedbunny.com

The experience with wood therapy body contouring-chasing Maria 2019

www.chasingmaria.com