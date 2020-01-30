Folu Olumideko: Getting the Desired Results From the Influencer You Paid?

Influencer marketing has increased exponentially in the last couple of years. Without hesitation, many brand owners and marketing experts amplify their messages using influencers during major campaigns and activities.

Are you still of the opinion that influencers bring no real value? This may change your mind.

I was checking out a few travel deals online when I saw one with great customer service. After we had exchanged a few emails, I still needed to be very sure. So I looked through their Instagram account and saw a celebrity who I am a great fan of. This made me more comfortable with the company and needless to say, I went with them.

My experience with the travel agency wasn’t particularly great but that’s a conversation for another day. The point is, the celebrity’s affiliation with the brand made me trust and travel with them.

In a nutshell, influencers create awareness, encourage trial, create conversations around your brand and build credibility for your brand.

Having established the relevance of influencers, does this mean any and every influencer with ‘great following’ should endorse your brand? Should you engage the hottest act in town or the biggest reality star?

The short answer is no.

Unfortunately, a lot of brand owners make the mistake of jumping on the bandwagon in a bid to get into the trending conversations. The sad news is that they may be wasting millions of Naira which could have been channeled into more rewarding activities.

Here are 3 points to note before selecting an influencer for your brand:

Actual influence: Gone are the days when ‘actual influence’ was measured by the number of Facebook or Instagram followers. To know if the influencer has actual influence on their followers, check the comments, check the testimonials. Do your homework.

Fit for your brand: Once you have a defined brand personality, then choosing an influencer that fits your brand becomes easy. If you use an influencer that’s not fit for your brand, you will be attracting unwanted clients.

Do they care? Check the brand posts on the influencer’s page. Do they engage and respond to comments on the brand’s behalf or do the barest minimum? You want someone that actually cares about your brand and not someone that’s just about the money.

Additionally, as a brand owner, ensure your creative messaging is not overbranded. An overbranded messaging puts off the influencer’s followers. Allow the influencer the creative freedom to interpret your message to their followers in the way they are used to. This way, everybody wins!

The influencer marketing phenomenon is here to stay and with the continuous penetration of social media, there is no projected end to its effect on consumers. As a brand owner, the onus is on you to ensure you choose the right influencer that fits your brand and delivers actual value.