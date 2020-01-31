Connect with us

Padita Agu is sharing tips on Dealing with Depression | Watch

Published

43 mins ago

 on

On this episode of “Learning Life’s Ropes” vlog series, Padita Agu talks about going through depression and the things she did that we can also adopt to get out of it.

She listed some step by step solutions to manage depression.

  • Acknowledge that there is a solution to your problems.
  • Change your environment, go for a retreat.
  • Talk to someone about it.
  • Focus on the possibility of the end to that problem.
  • Avoid bad energy or bad vibes and embrace good energies, be around cheerleaders more.
  • Adopt a positive habit like going to the gym, picking a sport or any fun activity.
  • Begin to care less about what people think of you.
  • Work on your goals and confess positivty.

Watch the video below:

