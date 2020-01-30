Connect with us

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film “When Love is Not Enough” | WATCH the Trailer

On-Air-Personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo 1) is making her productional debut with the new movie titled, “When Love is Not Enough“.

This story is centred on Banji and his wife, Amara, has their perfect love world shattered when his wife is diagnosed with an incurable disease. Tempers are raised, trust broken and feelings hurt. How do they come back from this? How do they stabilize their home and move on, when love is not enough?

“When Love is Not Enough” features Deyemi Okanlawon, Adejumoke Aderounmu, Omotunde Adebowale David, Ayo Adesanya, Funsho Adeolu, Ladi Folarin, Odun Agoro, Abiola Segun-Williams, executive produced by Lolo 1 and directed by Okiki Afolayan.

Watch the video below.

