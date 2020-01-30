Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Boity's Reality TV Show "Own Your Throne" is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Session "We Have Come" with Tope Alabi

BN TV

This Stir Fry Pasta & Sauce Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Absolutely Quick & Delicious | WATCH

BN TV Style

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

WATCH Episode 2 of Justin Bieber's YouTube Docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”

BN TV Promotions

Watch MTV Shuga’s New Documentary, “Young Moms” about 3 Nigerian Girls dealing with Teenage Pregnancy

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Back with a New Episode of "Toke Moments" featuring Uti Nwachukwu | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet Adeshola in Episode 3 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

FYI: #BBNaija's Mike got a response a whole month after he told Wife Perri he Loved her | Watch

BN TV

Boity’s Reality TV Show “Own Your Throne” is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Our favourite South African rapper, Boity Thulo is taking her expertise to the small screen, with a new reality show “Own Your Throne” on BET Africa.

The reality show will follow the TV personality and rapper as she progresses on her musical journey and will give viewers exclusive access to her superstar life in the entertainment industry. The series will be 13 episodes and we will get to watch as Boity balances her business, music, and family.

The cameras will closely follow Boity as her musical journey unfolds, giving viewers exclusives to the superstar’s life in her quest to define her legacy in the entertainment industry.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ogunniyi Abayomi: Operation Amotekun & National Security in Nigeria

Folu Olumideko: Getting the Desired Results From the Influencer You Paid?

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Body Sculpting with Wood Therapy to Get that Perfect Figure

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Advertisement
css.php