Boity’s Reality TV Show “Own Your Throne” is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

Our favourite South African rapper, Boity Thulo is taking her expertise to the small screen, with a new reality show “Own Your Throne” on BET Africa.

The reality show will follow the TV personality and rapper as she progresses on her musical journey and will give viewers exclusive access to her superstar life in the entertainment industry. The series will be 13 episodes and we will get to watch as Boity balances her business, music, and family.

The cameras will closely follow Boity as her musical journey unfolds, giving viewers exclusives to the superstar’s life in her quest to define her legacy in the entertainment industry.

Watch the trailer below: