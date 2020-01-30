It’s Baby Number 3 for Ciara!

Congratulations are in order for Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, who announced that they are expecting their 2nd child together, and Ciara’s 3rd child.

The singer, who is heavily pregnant and looks ready to pop, made the big reveal on her Instagram with the caption “Number 3”. In the baby bump debut, Ciara struck a pose in a distance while standing on rocks. Russel also shared a photo of both of them on the beach.

Ciara and Russell welcomed their first child, Sienna in April 2017. Sienna joined her older brother Future Jr. who Ciara shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

Photo Credit: @Ciara