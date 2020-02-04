Connect with us

#OkadaBan: Emma OhMaGod Lends his Voice to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos 

This Interview Is A Cute Look Inside Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Relationship

Deontay Wilder wants Us to know We can Rise Above & Heal from Depression |WATCH

GoodGirl LA calls out People who like to put Music Artistes in a Box | WATCH

Watch the Kabusa Oriental Choir in this Hilarious Cover of Zlatan’s “Bolanle”

#BBNaija's Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji's "Dear Affy" is Here & It's a Must Watch

Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

Watch WANI & Buju Hilariously take on the Ndani TGIF Show

Padita Agu is sharing tips on Dealing with Depression | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In the wake of the ban of motorcycles and tricycles in major local governments in Lagos state, thousands of commuters and bikers have resorted to protesting physically and on social media, with most people calling out the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Among the protesters is actor and singer, Emma OhMaGod who has also lent his voice using music as the means to deliver his message.

Watch the video below:

