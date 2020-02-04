BN TV
#OkadaBan: Emma OhMaGod Lends his Voice to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles and Tricycles in Lagos
In the wake of the ban of motorcycles and tricycles in major local governments in Lagos state, thousands of commuters and bikers have resorted to protesting physically and on social media, with most people calling out the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Among the protesters is actor and singer, Emma OhMaGod who has also lent his voice using music as the means to deliver his message.
Watch the video below: