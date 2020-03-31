Connect with us

Features

It Is NOT True That Those Herbs Can Cure Coronavirus

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Let's 'Tech' About Adjusting to Our New Normal

Career Features Inspired

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Features

Inheritance & Property Matters - The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Features Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Features Living

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Features Inspired Living

Here's How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don't Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Career Features Inspired

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Features

It Is NOT True That Those Herbs Can Cure Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It Is NOT True That Those Herbs Will Cure You of Coronavirus | BellaNaijaIt is understandable that people are afraid due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It makes sense that they’re looking for ways to make sense of things, survive through it. What should not be acceptable is how people are allowing their fear to manifest.

You must have gotten the broadcast on WhatsApp or seen the posts on social media: how a mixture of the peel of one fruit, with the skin of one dried vegetable, and the seed of a tuber, all of them boiled together, will cure and prevent coronavirus. (Medicine and vaccine! Is it jazz?)

Of course, it’s all false.

This is a completely new virus, possibly hybridised, and so even if these things worked for the virus that caused the common cold, it won’t work for this one.

Please, guys, don’t drink or permeate your pores with something that can cause adverse effects. Remember how people bathed with salt during the ebola crisis and that led to them to fall seriously ill for nothing? Don’t let such repeat itself.

Remember to educate your parents too. They’re most vulnerable to these broadcasts. Let them know the best thing they can do against COVID-19 is stay inside their homes.

Let’s stop the misinformation. Let’s protect our loved ones.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s ‘Tech’ About Adjusting to Our New Normal

It Is NOT True That Those Herbs Can Cure Coronavirus

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Advertisement
css.php