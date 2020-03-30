Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Jerry Odili, the co-founder/CEO of Tech ME, a social enterprise leveraging technology to solve issues bordering on education, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

TechME delivers ICT entrepreneurship training to women and young people and teach coding in a fun, engaging way to children.

Through its Smart Girls, program, TechME is improving the interest of girls in STEM, particularly computer science by engaging them and providing hands-on experience in an environment designed to be supportive, enriching and most importantly – fun!

​TechME also runs the Women ICTpreneurs Nigeria initiative, a training program utilizing technology to empower women with income-generating skills so that at the end of the day, unemployed and underserved women are empowered with entrepreneurial and developmental skills to improve their standard of living and help them become self-reliant productive members of society.

TechME’s Children Learning ICT Campaign (CLIC) is a program designed to introduce disadvantaged and underserved children to the world of ICT as well as develop their capacity to use modern technology. As part of the program, TechME builds computer labs in low-income schools and give computer skills training to students and their teachers.

Accelerating Entrepreneurship through Information Technology (ACE IT) is one of TechME’s programs aimed at improving the capacity of micro and small-scale enterprises, low budget entrepreneurs, small-scale artisans, and craftsmen/women by training them on how to utilize technology, internet, and social media to build a brand, as well as increase their productivity and business growth.

TechME’s EngageGov gives citizens a platform to interact with their elected leaders. It also educates citizens on the roles and responsibilities of elected officers so they can hold them to account.

Jerry is holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Nigeria. He is a Cordes Fellow, and a 2019 Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa fellow.

To date, over 3,000 have been directly impacted by Jerry’s work and we’re wishing him and his team all the best.