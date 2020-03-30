Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features Inspired

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Career Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Career Features

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Are You Staying Accountable & Committed While Working From Home?

Career Features Inspired

These Women Are Doing Great Work For the Nigerian Education System

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tony Joy is Empowering Rural Women With Durian Nigeria

Career Features

Naija Doctorate and Proud: D.M. Jeroh Got His PhD in Solid-State Physics From Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living News

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Beauty BN TV Career Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Please DO NOT Spread Fake News About the Coronavirus

Career

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Jerry Odili, the co-founder/CEO of Tech ME, a social enterprise leveraging technology to solve issues bordering on education, entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

TechME delivers ICT entrepreneurship training to women and young people and teach coding in a fun, engaging way to children.

Through its Smart Girls, program, TechME is improving the interest of girls in STEM, particularly computer science by engaging them and providing hands-on experience in an environment designed to be supportive, enriching and most importantly – fun!

​TechME also runs the Women ICTpreneurs Nigeria initiative, a training program utilizing technology to empower women with income-generating skills so that at the end of the day, unemployed and underserved women are empowered with entrepreneurial and developmental skills to improve their standard of living and help them become self-reliant productive members of society. 

TechME’s Children Learning ICT Campaign (CLIC) is a program designed to introduce disadvantaged and underserved children to the world of ICT as well as develop their capacity to use modern technology. As part of the program, TechME builds computer labs in low-income schools and give computer skills training to students and their teachers.

Accelerating Entrepreneurship through Information Technology (ACE IT) is one of TechME’s programs aimed at improving the capacity of micro and small-scale enterprises, low budget entrepreneurs, small-scale artisans, and craftsmen/women by training them on how to utilize technology, internet, and social media to build a brand, as well as increase their productivity and business growth.

TechME’s EngageGov gives citizens a platform to interact with their elected leaders. It also educates citizens on the roles and responsibilities of elected officers so they can hold them to account.

Jerry is holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Science from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, Nigeria. He is a Cordes Fellow, and a 2019 Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa fellow.

To date, over 3,000 have been directly impacted by Jerry’s work and we’re wishing him and his team all the best.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php