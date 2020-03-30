Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi survived Coronavirus! Read Her Story of Resilience & Strength

On Monday, March 9, the inspiring Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi was in the UK, attending the Commonwealth Day service, where she bore the Commonwealth flag.

She returned to Nigeria soon after with several plans, but all of them had to be put on pause: she fell ill, showing symptoms of coronavirus, and self isolated.

Days after, she tested positive for coronavirus.

The Stand to End Rape (STER) Executive Director has shared her story of testing positive, undergoing treatment, and testing negative for coronavirus.

She revealed that she was the third person to be confirmed with the virus in the country, the person whose story was everywhere on social media.

Her story is one of resilience and strength, and we hope you will be inspired by it:

Life finds ways of throwing LEMON at me. I’ve struggled w/ coming forward, but I want to inspire hope. I returned to Nigeria from the UK post-Commonwealth event (I totally enjoyed) & fell ill. As a responsible person, I self-isolated. Days after, I TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iu8T6LMBXG — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Before returning, I had planned several interviews, I was scheduled to start a fantastic consultancy job & was also expecting to sign a contract worth millions. I lost them all!!! I had to self-isolate and also inform people I came in close contact with to get tested. #COVID19 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

My friend & I kept calling @NCDCgov to get tested? What if we didn’t persist? No info on my test result. At 12am, an ambulance was at my house. I woke from sleep & was crying. I got to isolation center, but no one was there to receive me. I waited in the ambulance for TWO HOURS. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

The nurses eventually came out & treated me like a plague. I sat in the ambulance feeling rejected. No questions about how I felt. So many questions about my travel history. Same information I had provided to NCDC & Lagos State Government during profiling. Lack of data sharing! — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

After two hours, I was taken to my space. I felt lonely, bored & disconnected from the outside world. Few days after, another patient came in. We bonded. Days later, patients trooped in. “Are people observing self-isolation & social distancing?” I was so scared for Nigeria.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uYSCtBNdyk — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

The next days were tough. No appetite. The nausea, vomit & stooling was unbearable. I’m a blood type A & #COVID19 dealt w/ me. I’ll share daily symptoms & recovery process in a video tomorrow.✌🏽 I thought I was going to die & contemplated a succession plan for @StandtoEndRape. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

I was on drugs daily. Sometimes, I‘d take 8 tablets in the morning, 13 tablets in the afternoon, 10 at night. My system threw everything out! Water, food, soap & all disgusted me. But I’d look at the wall & force myself to stay hydrated — drank ORS. I FOUGHT TO LIVE! I FOUGHT!! pic.twitter.com/8MUZsSUrsG — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Days after, the Doctors shared a goodnews that I tested negative. I shared this news w/ family & friends! My blood sample was taken & I also tried to donate my plasmapheresis to help others. I hoped to be discharged. I waited to be discharged, but for two days, nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/8WX5LYntkN — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

I was unsure of what was going on. Why haven’t I been discharged? Should I be in the same ward? Could I get reinfected? I was worried but remained calm. On the 3rd day, Doctors said, “well, we worked w/ the info we had of you testing negative, but one result came back positive.” — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

“…You’ll stay a few more days. You know we take nose, mouth & sputum samples.” “Am I still positive 😳?” I asked. “No, you’re negative,” the Doctor replied. The Doctor apologised for the delay. I was anxious to go home but remained calm. I wanted to be free from this pain. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

I continued the medication and asked to be in a separate ward. Sadly, I remained in the same ward as all others rooms were full. My ward had people who were positive. What if I get re-infected? For them, I was a beacon of hope & they needed me gone to register the progress. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

My family & friends were becoming anxious. People in my ward who earlier celebrated the news of my result suddenly lost hope.

“Why are you still here?”

“You shouldn’t be here with us. You should be separated from us now…” People in my ward muttered. I tried to calm them. — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Today, I am PROUD to inform you that I MURDERED COVID-19 & have tested NEGATIVE TWICE! I HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED!🤸🏾‍♂️ I bless God for His mercies.🙏🏽 The nurses at IDH Yaba were fab. They deserve accolades for their hardwork. Thank you Governor @jidesanwoolu for coming to see me.🙏🏽 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Thanks to @ProfAkinAbayomi, the health team at IDH + Lagos State. The food was good!😍 Thanks to @dondekojo for helping me get help. Thanks to my chat buddy, @akintonmide. Thank you @KelechiAFC & @lailajohnsonsal for the mental & material support. They protected my identity!😍 pic.twitter.com/WHpTeU4mOh — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Thanks to everyone who called, sent messages and tried to contact me. I am grateful and well. 🙏🏽 This experience reminded me of the value of friendship. Some people I refer to as friends speculated about this, but never reached out to check. Thank you still. Back to the grind!😆 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

Huge thanks to my family, @Triciabiz & Sola Odetola who were my backbone. 🥰 Some stigmatised me based on a PUNCH article with subtle messages like “why did she come back to Nigeria?”😂 Nigeria is my home. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Coronavirus is NOT a death sentence. People can survive and I HAVE! pic.twitter.com/fcrOgBWnGo — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020

We should encourage people to get tested & stop the stigma. Practise social distancing and stop the spread.@NCDCgov & State Governments need to improve their testing capacity. Test mild/asymptomatic cases too. Sending strength to everyone who is fighting to beat #COVID19. 💪🏽 — Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) March 30, 2020