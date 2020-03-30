Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi survived Coronavirus! Read Her Story of Resilience & Strength

Career Features Inspired

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired Living

Here's How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don't Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Career Features Inspired

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

BN TV Inspired

Ada Osakwe Shares her Inspirational Journey on 'Against The Odds with Peace Hyde' | WATCH

Career Features Inspired

These Women Are Doing Great Work For the Nigerian Education System

Features Inspired

Ferdinand Adimefe: Finding Light in a Time of Crisis

Inspired

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi survived Coronavirus! Read Her Story of Resilience & Strength

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

On Monday, March 9, the inspiring Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi was in the UK, attending the Commonwealth Day service, where she bore the Commonwealth flag.

She returned to Nigeria soon after with several plans, but all of them had to be put on pause: she fell ill, showing symptoms of coronavirus, and self isolated.

Days after, she tested positive for coronavirus.

The Stand to End Rape (STER) Executive Director has shared her story of testing positive, undergoing treatment, and testing negative for coronavirus.

She revealed that she was the third person to be confirmed with the virus in the country, the person whose story was everywhere on social media.

Her story is one of resilience and strength, and we hope you will be inspired by it:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php