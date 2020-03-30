Scoop
We Guarantee You’ll Smile at these Adorable 1st Birthday Photos of Tania Omotayo’s Daughter
Fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo is wishing her cute little princess, Sarai, a very big happy birthday.
She shared adorable photos on her Instagram page with the caption:
Happy 1st birthday to our Princess Sarai. My miracle that makes my life complete!!! I can’t believe it’s been a year already, God is faithful. Thank you for changing my life! Thank you for being everything I prayed for. I love you more than I can possibly put into words ❤️💜 🍦 🍨🍡
Photo Credit: taniaomotayo