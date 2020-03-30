D’banj’s Birthday Message to Wife Lineo is Perfectly Full of Hope

Today is Lineo Didi Kilgrow‘s birthday and her sweet hubby, D’banj has got us all mushy with his lovely birthday message.

Writing on his Instagram page, D’banj, shared series of photos of Lineo and wrote:

Words can’t express my Appreciation to God for the day we met and what you mean to me. We’ve been thru so much in such a little time but by His Grace still Always end up at the Better , Brighter side of life and in such a time like this when the world needs Not just HOPE but ViSIBLE HOPE and a light at the End of the tunnel . Being with you totally does that for me and make what I stand for a Reality “Visible Hope “. I celebrate you today and Say Happy Bday darling @lineo_dd from your boys . We Love you ❤️

So cute.

Photo Credit: iambangalee