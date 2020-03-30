These 5 Stories Are Positive Vibes Only

One fascinating thing that we’ve seen all over the world, are the wonderful efforts people put in place to keep themselves occupied, entertained and most importantly, smiling.

We know these 5 stories will definitely make you smile:

One of the awards for the “Best Parents of the Year” goes to… John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 👏🏾👏🏾

Here’s why – John Legend sang a deeply felt rendition of Selena Gomez’s hit song “Hands to Myself” at the wedding of their 3-year-old daughter Luna‘s stuffed animals (Chloe and Nosh) in an Instagram Live session.

Since most parents have been staying home for the past week, what better way to entertain the kids than this adorable moment?

Check on it!

Thank You, John Krasinski, for Bringing Us “Some Good News”

“Some Good News“- That’s the title of John Krasinski‘s new YouTube show.

The American actor aims to use the new show to lift our spirits during this surreal pandemic season.

For this episode, John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell to mark the 15th anniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John’s newest hero, ‘Coco’.

Introducing his new series, Krasinski starts by saying:

For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.

Watch the video and enjoy.

Did You Know Prince Harry Sings? Listen to this Track & Be the Judge 😉

Prince Harry‘s music collaboration with Jon Bon Jovi “Unbroken“, featuring the Invictus Games Choir, has been released.

According to People, the duo teamed up back in February to record a song at the iconic Abbey Road studios to aid the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is a Paralympics-style competition for service members and veterans which has unfortunately been postponed till May or June 2021 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the song below.

These South African artists take up the #AnthemChallengeRSA to Spread Hope

As South Africa enters another day of the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, some of SA’s artists started a challenge to sing the national anthem to spread hope and unity.

Music stars like, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mahola, KB Mamosadi, Moonchild, Busiswa, Proverb and Tumi Morake are just some of the artists who lent their voice to the project, encouraging all South Africans to do the same.

The Anthem Challenge was launched on Monday with a video featuring dozens of artists singing Nkosi Sikelel’ Afrika (Lord Bless Africa).

Watch the video below.

Simi & Adekunle Gold take up the “Who Does What” Challenge

During a family game time, Simi’s mum asked the couples some ‘who does what’ questions and the result is so adorable.

Watch