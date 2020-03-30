Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

These 5 Stories Are Positive Vibes Only

Beauty Music Scoop

Is Rihanna's Long-Awaited Album ever Coming? Find out from her British Vogue Feature

Scoop

It's GoodBye 'Sussex Royal' for Harry & Meghan Markle

Scoop

Chioma Obiadi is Serving Major Looks for her 25th Birthday!

BN TV Scoop

The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Inspired Scoop

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi survived Coronavirus! Read Her Story of Resilience & Strength

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Guarantee You'll Smile at these Adorable 1st Birthday Photos of Tania Omotayo's Daughter

Scoop Sweet Spot

D'banj's Birthday Message to Wife Lineo is Perfectly Full of Hope

Movies & TV Scoop

We are So Proud of Jason Njoku's Mom who Survived Coronavirus

Movies & TV News Scoop

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

Scoop

These 5 Stories Are Positive Vibes Only

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

One fascinating thing that we’ve seen all over the world, are the wonderful efforts people put in place to keep themselves occupied, entertained and most importantly, smiling.

We know these 5 stories will definitely make you smile:

One of the awards for the “Best Parents of the Year” goes to… John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 👏🏾👏🏾

Here’s why – John Legend sang a deeply felt rendition of Selena Gomez’s hit song “Hands to Myself” at the wedding of their 3-year-old daughter Luna‘s stuffed animals (Chloe and Nosh) in an Instagram Live session.

Since most parents have been staying home for the past week, what better way to entertain the kids than this adorable moment?

Check on it!

Thank You, John Krasinski, for Bringing Us “Some Good News”

Some Good News“- That’s the title of John Krasinski‘s new YouTube show.

The American actor aims to use the new show to lift our spirits during this surreal pandemic season.

For this episode, John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell to mark the 15th anniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John’s newest hero, ‘Coco’.

Introducing his new series, Krasinski starts by saying:

For years now, I’ve been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, ‘All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?’ So, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.

Watch the video and enjoy.

Did You Know Prince Harry Sings? Listen to this Track & Be the Judge 😉

Prince Harry‘s music collaboration with Jon Bon JoviUnbroken“, featuring the Invictus Games Choir, has been released.

According to People, the duo teamed up back in February to record a song at the iconic Abbey Road studios to aid the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games is a Paralympics-style competition for service members and veterans which has unfortunately been postponed till May or June 2021 due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to the song below.

 

These South African artists take up the #AnthemChallengeRSA to Spread Hope

As South Africa enters another day of the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, some of SA’s artists started a challenge to sing the national anthem to spread hope and unity.

Music stars like, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zolani Mahola, KB Mamosadi, Moonchild, Busiswa, Proverb and Tumi Morake are just some of the artists who lent their voice to the project, encouraging all South Africans to do the same.

The Anthem Challenge was launched on Monday with a video featuring dozens of artists singing Nkosi Sikelel’ Afrika (Lord Bless Africa).

Watch the video below.

Simi & Adekunle Gold take up the “Who Does What” Challenge

During a family game time, Simi’s mum asked the couples some ‘who does what’ questions and the result is so adorable.

Watch

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php