We are So Proud of Jason Njoku's Mom who Survived Coronavirus

Omoni Oboli is Taking Us Through Her Days in Self-Isolation

The Actors from "Contagion" are Teaching Us How to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Rosie & Kachi are the very First Winners of "Ultimate Love" | Check out the Sweet Proposal

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

Episode 10 Obi Emelonye's "Heart & Soul" Series is Here | Watch

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Victim" by Mercy Aigbe

These Celebrities are Bored of Self-Isolation so they are Doing... 😂

Sister Sister! Taiwo & Kehinde Bankole are Major Twin Goals for their Birthday

It's Here! WATCH Episode 7 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Lessons

Published

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Despite the rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe, the fact still remains that many people have continually beat all odds to survive it, including those especially vulnerable — the aged.

One of such survival cases is the 73-year-old mom of Iroko TV CEO, Jason Njoku.

Jason Njoku took to his Twitter to share the inspiring story of how his mom, who is a health care worker in the UK with an underlying sickness, went from a critical condition to surviving coronavirus.

Check out her story:

Photo Credit: @Jasonnjoku

