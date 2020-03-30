We are So Proud of Jason Njoku’s Mom who Survived Coronavirus

Despite the rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe, the fact still remains that many people have continually beat all odds to survive it, including those especially vulnerable — the aged.

One of such survival cases is the 73-year-old mom of Iroko TV CEO, Jason Njoku.

Jason Njoku took to his Twitter to share the inspiring story of how his mom, who is a health care worker in the UK with an underlying sickness, went from a critical condition to surviving coronavirus.

Check out her story:

My mum has been an @NHSuk healthcare worker for 25 years. 14-16th March she was ill at home with ALL the symptoms of Covid19. Mrs Njoku & I screamed at her to go to the hospital. 17th March my mum went to A&E & was hospitalised. 20-21st March were on verge lungs collapsed as she pic.twitter.com/vWkDiyciZO — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

battled with Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). They prepared her for ICU & intubation (Mortality rate is 40%) We cried & we prayed through the entire weekend. 6 people on her ward died. Aged 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s. She is 73 with diabetes. @NHSuk saved her life. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

Even with on 15L of pure Oxygen (The highest option available) she still struggled to breath & was about to be put on a ventilator. That means the machines would take over her breathing. By God's grace on the night of Sunday 21st she started to improve. Yesterday she came home. — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

My mum has never been in the hospital more than 3 days her entire 73 years. I retired her a decade ago she still works 2-3 days a week just to keep active. The overwhelming of health systems causes the spike in deaths. Its math. My mother was part of that math. She survived. pic.twitter.com/tqlVIUuWRp — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

This is me having breakfast with my mum on the 26th of February 2020. It never occured to me that it could have been the last time I saw her. Thankfully we speak almost daily so when her condition deteriorated I could hear it in her voice. Speak to your people daily in these time pic.twitter.com/bRH2iUZKFg — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

Thanking the entire @NHSuk staff for looking after my mum and bringing her home. Thanking my oldest mentor and friend Dr Taiwo Olatunji for bringing calm & confidence in our darkest days. Thanking God for giving her a second chance. The Njoku clan will make it count. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gdqBqnzntc — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

I read Chemistry at Uni, so whereas I am not an expert I know how to read scientific numbers and comfortable enough with datasets to understand the grave reality we face. I have been sounding the alarm and will continue to do so. This is the gravest threat facing humanity. — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

When I closed @irokotv offices globally without an official requirement my leadership teams in Nigeria pushed back saying it wasn't necessary. I prepared early and it still touched me directly. As I have fought mis information and lack of understanding of this pandemic it's scary — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

People I respect were not taking this seriously. Covid19 is serious. Deadly serious. Listen to @NCDCgov 1. stay home

2. wash your hands frequently (every hour)

3. practice social distancing (no hugs or handshakes).

God Bless you all and hope you have a fantastic week ahead🙌🏾🖖🏾😷 — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

A final note on testing. They had to test my mum x4 to get a positive. It is a real problem getting accurate results. It's not a local issue it's a global one. 🙏🏾🙌🏾 — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) March 30, 2020

Photo Credit: @Jasonnjoku