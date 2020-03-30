Coronavirus: More States Impose Curfews | Check Out More Updates

A few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on Sunday evening, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced the confirmation of 14 new coronavirus cases in the country.

The 14 confirmed new cases were reported in two states: nine in Lagos and five in FCT. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 111.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu donates 200 million as a contribution in the fight against coronavirus

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has donated N200 million to support the current effort of the Federal Government towards curbing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the country. The donation, according to him, will go to the Lagos State government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to battle the scourge in the country.

3. That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200m to fight this deadly virus. Pursuant to this pledge, N100m will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100m to the NCDC to support their efforts in fighting COVID-19. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) March 29, 2020

Israel Evacuates 274 Citizens From Nigeria with Air Peace Airline

Israel has evacuated 274 of its citizens from Nigeria over growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak and spread. The Israelis were evacuated via an Air Peace airline from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Israel.

COVID-19: Air Peace, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, evacuated over 200 Israelis from Nigeria to Tel Aviv. This flight is historic, as it's the first time a Nigerian airline operated a direct flight to Israel.#BetterDealWithAirPeace #lockdown #Coronovirustruth pic.twitter.com/MKm7PghLiR — Air Peace (@flyairpeace) March 30, 2020

Governor Kayode Fayemi issues a state-wide curfew for 14 days

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state and directed all residents to stay at home. As part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, the governor ordered the shutdown of borders around the state.

On his official Facebook page, he explained that the decision will be effective for an initial period of 14 days, starting from Monday night. Governor Fayemi said the curfew will run from 7 pm to 7 am each day and warned that legal actions would be taken against violators.

He, however, noted that the shutdown order gave allowance to the transportation of food, drugs, and other essential commodities while those on duties deemed essential will be permitted to move freely.

Governor Oyetola announces a total lockdown in Osun state

Osun State government has announced a total lockdown of the state effective from Tuesday, March 31st. This was disclosed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola during a state Broadcast on Sunday.

The Governor said the lockdown became imperative in other to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Oyetola urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

According to Punch, the governor said during the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state. The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open.

Angola announces its first two coronavirus deaths

Angola has recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus, out of the seven confirmed cases in the country. According to Punch, the health minister Silvia Lutucuta revealed this in a news conference on Sunday.

The fatalities were both Angolan citizens a 59-year-old, who returned home from Portugal on March 12 and a 37-year-old who had returned home from Lisbon the following day.