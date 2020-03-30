Connect with us

Coronavirus: More States Impose Curfews | Check Out More Updates

Cash Transfers, Food Rations, Shut Down of Lagos, Ogun & Abuja - Read All of President Buhari's Directives Against Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian PM, Sophie Trudeau has Recovered from Coronavirus | Check out Other World Updates

Coronavirus: Lagos introduces Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 + Other Recent Updates

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has tested Positive for Coronavirus

8 New Cases of Coronavirus In Nigeria Bring the Total to 89

Princess Maria Teresa of Spain becomes First Royal to Pass from COVID-19 | Check out World Updates

The Blast in Akure is not an Asteroid or a Bomb Blast | Here's What Happened

Coronavirus: Number of Confirmed Cases in Nigeria reaches 81 | Check Out Recent Updates

There are now 70 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

March 30, 2020

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A few minutes after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on Sunday evening, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced the confirmation of 14 new coronavirus cases in the country.

The 14 confirmed new cases were reported in two states: nine in Lagos and five in FCT. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 111.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu donates 200 million as a contribution in the fight against coronavirus

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has donated N200 million to support the current effort of the Federal Government towards curbing the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the country. The donation, according to him, will go to the Lagos State government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to battle the scourge in the country.

Israel Evacuates 274 Citizens From Nigeria with Air Peace Airline

Israel has evacuated 274 of its citizens from Nigeria over growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak and spread. The Israelis were evacuated via an Air Peace airline from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Israel.

Governor Kayode Fayemi issues a state-wide curfew for 14 days

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state and directed all residents to stay at home. As part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, the governor ordered the shutdown of borders around the state.

On his official Facebook page, he explained that the decision will be effective for an initial period of 14 days, starting from Monday night. Governor Fayemi said the curfew will run from 7 pm to 7 am each day and warned that legal actions would be taken against violators.

He, however, noted that the shutdown order gave allowance to the transportation of food, drugs, and other essential commodities while those on duties deemed essential will be permitted to move freely.

Governor Oyetola announces a total lockdown in Osun state

Osun State government has announced a total lockdown of the state effective from Tuesday, March 31st. This was disclosed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola during a state Broadcast on Sunday.

The Governor said the lockdown became imperative in other to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Governor Oyetola urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tuesday to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

According to Punch, the governor said during the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state. The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open.

Angola announces its first two coronavirus deaths

Angola has recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus, out of the seven confirmed cases in the country. According to Punch, the health minister Silvia Lutucuta revealed this in a news conference on Sunday.

The fatalities were both Angolan citizens a 59-year-old, who returned home from Portugal on March 12 and a 37-year-old who had returned home from Lisbon the following day.

