Coronavirus: A Friend of the 3rd Confirmed Case is Sharing Updates on the Situation

Since it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that a third person has been infected with the coronavirus, it’s been non-stop the topic of discussion on social media.

Twitter user @dondekojo started a thread on Sunday about a friend of his who returned from the UK and had been unable to secure a test for the coronavirus, despite several calls and direct messages to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Finally, on Monday, the test was carried out, and the friend has been confirmed as the third confirmed case.

He has continued to update his followers as the case progresses, clarifying the steps the NCDC has been making.

See his tweets:

Coronavirus testing is non existent in Nigeria at the moment, dont let anyone fool you. Currently following a case. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 15, 2020

Can’t wait to tweet facts of this when test is finally done, if it is. Day 3 — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 15, 2020

A friend that came in from one of the high risk countries, showing flu symptoms have been trying to get a test done since Friday, called all the hotlines and there’s still nothing. I have just exchanged DMs with the @NCDCgov and they have promised to act on it. We wait. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 15, 2020

Me: Praises NCDC all month for great job, calls out conspiracy theorists and share proper information. Twitter mute. I just shared a friend’s story and idiots really want to make this political. https://t.co/tOtDpHdpxn https://t.co/3enpTiNQ2y — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 16, 2020

They have finally showed up to take the sample. Thank you guys. 😘 — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 16, 2020

There’s an Update… See you guys in the morning. https://t.co/2z9VrcuGP4 — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020

Now that the cat is out of the bag, I have a LOT to say about this provess, for the people that made this partisan and cursed me, it’s alright. That it had to take me making noise on twitter to get a test done should WORRY EVERYONE! — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020

What we won’t do is to tell more lies, no one has attended to her since last night, she hasn’t been given medication and is not being treated! Stop the media parade and do some work! This isn’t about getting international accolades. https://t.co/OvpFgOa1mu — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020

The Nerve on the people that cursed me announcing this thing. I’m livid. But I’m more concerned about recovery. A lot will be said later — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020

Guys, please stay away from public places, wash your hands and self isolate. We aren’t ready for this at all, I was naive about and was praising our efforts until it hit home. We don’t have enough test kits or isolation facilities. There’s slow/ no response to everything. Please — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020

We could have avoided a lot of effort we’d now have to do on contact tracing if this test had been done since Friday. @NCDCgov basically told me that UK isn’t high risk and won’t promise a test until I kept going at them. Stay safe. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 17, 2020