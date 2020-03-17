Coronavirus: A Friend of the 3rd Confirmed Case is Sharing Updates on the Situation

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Since it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that a third person has been infected with the coronavirus, it’s been non-stop the topic of discussion on social media.

Twitter user @dondekojo started a thread on Sunday about a friend of his who returned from the UK and had been unable to secure a test for the coronavirus, despite several calls and direct messages to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Finally, on Monday, the test was carried out, and the friend has been confirmed as the third confirmed case.

He has continued to update his followers as the case progresses, clarifying the steps the NCDC has been making.

See his tweets:

 

BellaNaija.com

