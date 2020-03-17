Connect with us

Coronavirus: Canadian High Commission in Nigeria is Putting Operations to a Halt

Amid the recent update of the fast-spreading pandemic, the coronavirus, operations in the Canadian High Commission in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt have been placed on halt until further notice.

Maybe not in Nigeria, but this is (probably) due to the rise in the number of causalities and travel restrictions in Canada.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the statement says:

As a preventative measure in response to the corona-virus /COVID-19 pandemic, the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, Deputy High Commission of Canada in Lagos, and Consulate in Port Harcourt have reduced operations to essential and emergency services only, until further notice.

Effective immediately, the Consular Section is accessible to the public by appointment only. If you require consular services, please contact us by email at [email protected] (Abuja and Port-Harcourt) or [email protected] (Lagos).

If you are a Canadian citizen experiencing a consular emergency and require immediate assistance, please call the following number during business hours, +234 (09) 461 2900 (Abuja), +234 (1) 271 5650 (Lagos), +234 (806) 399 7054 (Port-Harcourt).

You can also call the Emergency Watch and Response Center +1 613 996 8885, outside business hours (call collect where available).

