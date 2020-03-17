Were You a Passenger on the British Airways Flight 75 that Landed in Lagos On Friday? Here’s what You Need to Do

On Tuesday morning, the Special Assistant to the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, shared on Twitter that a third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos.

Following the confirmation case, the Lagos State government is calling on all passengers who were on the British Airways Flight 75 that arrived Lagos on Friday, March 13, to isolate themselves now.

The Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, shared a tweet on what the passengers need to. He wrote:

Breaking! #COVID19Lagos Updates

If you are a passenger on flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March 2020, stay at home and isolate yourself for 14 days.

Call

@LSMOH

hotlines now; 08000corona, 08023169485,

08033565529,

08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653

The patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the UK on Tuesday, March 13, went into isolation, developed symptoms, and tested positive to the virus.

Let’s remember to avoid panic, stay safe and clean.