Connect with us

News

Were You a Passenger on the British Airways Flight 75 that Landed in Lagos On Friday? Here's what You Need to Do

News

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Tacha Akide, Latasha Ngwube, Anok Yai And More

News

Coronavirus: First Vaccine Issued in US & Other World Updates You Should Know

News

There's a Third Confirmed Case of the Coronavirus in Lagos

News

Joyce the Mechanic is Getting the Justice she Deserves

News

Coronavirus: Jack Ma wants to Help Africa Get One Step Ahead

News

Coronavirus: Governments are Vigorously Fighting the Pandemic | Check out Current World Updates

News

Here's the Scoop on Babajide Sanwo-Olu's Visit to the Victims of the Explosion at Abule-Ado

News

Twitter Users Share Details of Gas Explosion at Abule-Ado

News

Joyce's Workshop was Demolished & Now She's Seeking Justice

News

Were You a Passenger on the British Airways Flight 75 that Landed in Lagos On Friday? Here’s what You Need to Do

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

On Tuesday morning, the Special Assistant to the governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, shared on Twitter that a third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Lagos.

Following the confirmation case, the Lagos State government is calling on all passengers who were on the British Airways Flight 75 that arrived Lagos on Friday, March 13, to isolate themselves now.

The Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, shared a tweet on what the passengers need to. He wrote:

Breaking! #COVID19Lagos Updates
If you are a passenger on flight BA 75 that arrived in Lagos on 13th March 2020, stay at home and isolate yourself for 14 days.
Call
@LSMOH
hotlines now; 08000corona, 08023169485,
08033565529,
08052817243, 08028971864, 08059758886, 08035387653

The patient is a 30-year-old Nigerian woman who returned from the UK on Tuesday, March 13, went into isolation, developed symptoms, and tested positive to the virus.

Let’s remember to avoid panic, stay safe and clean.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php