The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

What else to do at home while self-isolating but have fun? That’s exactly what people are doing with the #DontRushChallenge.

Influencers, beauty enthusiasts, doctors, bankers, and all kinds of people are taking their time to get all glammed up and are having fun with it.

It’s the same in Nigeria, Ghana, the United States, South Africa, the UK—everywhere! A masterclass in editing, all of them.

Enjoy:

What a comeback for NG in the #DontRushChallenge 🇳🇬 🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩😍 Abooowaa beauty be what😩😩🔥🤤 GHANA 🇬🇭 3:3 🇳🇬 NIGERIA pic.twitter.com/0qQgC9zmm0 — Bra Kwame Gaspar🇬🇭 (@gaspar_lee007) March 30, 2020

Jumped on the #dontrushchallenge with these cuties 😌🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2QFNsHLpVg — Sisi lawyer (@ScottOluwaseyi) March 30, 2020

Y’all didn’t think me and my girls would miss this now did you? We defs hopped on the #DontRushChallenge and this is the outcome😍👏🏼💋💄 pic.twitter.com/TRSNsuarnz — ur wyf. (@sanengema_) March 30, 2020

Namibian Makeup Artists Edition😍

We had to join in on the challenge too, hope y’all enjoy xx #dontrushchallenge

@peggypearl_ @davinna_m @katy_kaune @taimi_nuunyango @_megameno_vae3_ @shey_the_dime @flora_anda @envee_beauty @riah_laquida @slay_by_tia

Don’t rush (feat.Headie On pic.twitter.com/2QZ0zUNYOo — Taimi Nuunyango☺️❤️ (@nuunyango_taimi) March 30, 2020

So we decided on do ours with a lipstick,it was stressful 🤧#Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Kyejkq235l — Khadijah💙 (@khadijahzakari_) March 29, 2020

Had so much fun filming the #DontRushChallenge with my girls!😂😍 pic.twitter.com/IN3Veuy1Kt — Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) March 29, 2020

The guys also had so much fun jumping on the challenge

You babes cannot just be tensioning us anyhow with the make-up brush, lol. we are officially bouncing back 😤😤 Who’s collecting the baton from me? 👀 #BopDaddyChallenge #Transformation #MakeUpBrush #Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z0XktB8I1P — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) March 30, 2020

Got bored and did the #dontrushchallenge ignore my lazy eye😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LDYIKCxF3E — Rangarirai (@RicoTakuva) March 30, 2020

Ladies, how do you like your men? They switched up the #dontrushchallenge 😍😅#nobrotherleftbehindchallenge pic.twitter.com/KgOmpSzBWh — Boombuzz Nigeria (@BoombuzzNG) March 29, 2020

Fellas Outing | Quarantine Edition Rona Stopping who? #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge pic.twitter.com/4lIFT8BxK0 — Kaleb Ari Hadley (@Kaleb2Dope) March 30, 2020