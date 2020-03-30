Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You'll See Today

BN TV

Sophia Momodu & her BFF Taje Prest are Keeping our Spirits High with this episode of "Talk the Talk with TSM" | Watch

BN TV

Tuke Morgan's Skincare Routine for New Moms is a Must Watch

BN TV Music

Let Backstreet Boys Serenade You with their Hit "I Want it That Way" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Asa & DJ Cuppy's Virtual Concerts were Mind Blowing | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

The Actors from "Contagion" are Teaching Us How to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the New Episodes of Yomi Black’s TV Series “Room 420” | WATCH

BN TV Music Scoop

These Artistes are Inviting You to their Virtual Music Concert | WATCH

BN TV

#AtHomeWithBN: WATCH Steph Ogundoyin take us through How to Keep Our Homes Clean & Free of the Virus

BN TV

Have you ever been stood up by your date? Taje Prest Shares her Hilarious story in a new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV

The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

What else to do at home while self-isolating but have fun? That’s exactly what people are doing with the #DontRushChallenge.

Influencers, beauty enthusiasts, doctors, bankers, and all kinds of people are taking their time to get all glammed up and are having fun with it.

It’s the same in Nigeria, Ghana, the United States, South Africa, the UK—everywhere! A masterclass in editing, all of them.

Enjoy:

The guys also had so much fun jumping on the challenge

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jerry Odili of Tech ME is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Dear Stay-At-Home Mom, Fight the Despair, Keep the Joy!

Inheritance & Property Matters – The Root Cause of Many Soured Sibling Relationships

Why Do You Need to Control a Woman?

Funto Ibuoye Shares New Photos As She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday & Lessons Learned in Her 20s

Advertisement
css.php