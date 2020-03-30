BN TV
The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
What else to do at home while self-isolating but have fun? That’s exactly what people are doing with the #DontRushChallenge.
Influencers, beauty enthusiasts, doctors, bankers, and all kinds of people are taking their time to get all glammed up and are having fun with it.
It’s the same in Nigeria, Ghana, the United States, South Africa, the UK—everywhere! A masterclass in editing, all of them.
Enjoy:
Girl’s night…but make it quarantine💃🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/x1a4teKRPh
— nneka. (@_KissAndBlush) March 27, 2020
You asked and we delivered
👩🏼🦲👩🏽🦲👩🏾🦲👩🏿🦲 #dontrushchallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/GYOBwl1UOG
— that odd girl 🇳🇬 (@the_odditty) March 30, 2020
What a comeback for NG in the #DontRushChallenge 🇳🇬 🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩😍
Abooowaa beauty be what😩😩🔥🤤
GHANA 🇬🇭 3:3 🇳🇬 NIGERIA
— Bra Kwame Gaspar🇬🇭 (@gaspar_lee007) March 30, 2020
Current scoreline🔥🔥🔥
GHANA 🇬🇭 3:1 NIGERIA 🇳🇬 #DontRushChallenge pic.twitter.com/sTap4iq5So
— Bra Kwame Gaspar🇬🇭 (@gaspar_lee007) March 30, 2020
More from SA for the #dontrushchallenge 👍pic.twitter.com/l8XCwkkBzW
— @dawuzi (@dawuzi) March 29, 2020
Happy National Doctors’ Day to these Hotties #DoctorsDay #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/nFpFEn3nuF
— Charis Chambers, MD (@ThePeriodDoctor) March 30, 2020
Jumped on the #dontrushchallenge with these cuties 😌🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2QFNsHLpVg
— Sisi lawyer (@ScottOluwaseyi) March 30, 2020
Y’all didn’t think me and my girls would miss this now did you? We defs hopped on the #DontRushChallenge and this is the outcome😍👏🏼💋💄 pic.twitter.com/TRSNsuarnz
— ur wyf. (@sanengema_) March 30, 2020
#dontrushchallenge 🇰🇪🇰🇪
Of course we had to!😁😁🕺🏽 pic.twitter.com/gXHrZQB8LD
— Nicki 🖤 (@Odimz_Baby) March 30, 2020
Namibian Makeup Artists Edition😍
We had to join in on the challenge too, hope y’all enjoy xx #dontrushchallenge
@peggypearl_ @davinna_m @katy_kaune @taimi_nuunyango @_megameno_vae3_ @shey_the_dime @flora_anda @envee_beauty @riah_laquida @slay_by_tia
Don’t rush (feat.Headie On pic.twitter.com/2QZ0zUNYOo
— Taimi Nuunyango☺️❤️ (@nuunyango_taimi) March 30, 2020
Wow I Heard This Are Guinean Ladies😍😍 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/J9Cd62oMVj
— OyinboBoy (@eroninidaniel) March 30, 2020
#DontRushChallenge Natural Hair Edition 🌹 pic.twitter.com/cVYS4Xoxdx
— Lynda Jay 🇭🇹 (@naturallyyours_) March 30, 2020
Girls Night with some Rhode Island Influencers #StayAtHomeChallenge #DontRushChallenge pic.twitter.com/GKJmKfaaV5
— OMOGE (@blessingmariah) March 30, 2020
some beauties from our motherland 🇬🇦#gabonedition #dontrushchallenge #makeupchallenge pic.twitter.com/vSxUnMG7mL
— mamacita (@fidjinzamba) March 30, 2020
The 6 in the 6ix 🇨🇦🇳🇬 #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/CFrtVOy2Kr
— Uwani (@TheUwaniAliyu) March 29, 2020
🔥🇿🇼ZIM EDITION 🇿🇼🔥#dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/XQ8W4tuv46
— Kumbirai 🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@TeteHumba) March 29, 2020
So we decided on do ours with a lipstick,it was stressful 🤧#Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Kyejkq235l
— Khadijah💙 (@khadijahzakari_) March 29, 2020
Had so much fun filming the #DontRushChallenge with my girls!😂😍 pic.twitter.com/IN3Veuy1Kt
— Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) March 29, 2020
DON’T RUSH CHALLENGE
CONGOLESE EDITION 🇨🇩🇨🇩#mwasiyacongo #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/rOY9n1QnZB
— Prés 🦄 (@prayy_rayy) March 30, 2020
Peng Tings🌍
West African Girls #dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/FmBzDqDpyx
— Madison Claire (@madiiclaire_) March 30, 2020
The guys also had so much fun jumping on the challenge
So broskis we hoped on to the #dontrushchallenge aaaaaaand…
Featuring Kings: @georgiendirangu @elimwendaa @theMagunga @DaddieMarto @TheDapperBro @seth_gor pic.twitter.com/ABTlEuBqPI
— Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) March 30, 2020
You babes cannot just be tensioning us anyhow with the make-up brush, lol. we are officially bouncing back 😤😤 Who’s collecting the baton from me? 👀 #BopDaddyChallenge #Transformation #MakeUpBrush #Dontrushchallenge pic.twitter.com/Z0XktB8I1P
— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) March 30, 2020
Got bored and did the #dontrushchallenge ignore my lazy eye😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LDYIKCxF3E
— Rangarirai (@RicoTakuva) March 30, 2020
Tried the #dontrushchallenge w/ the goons… pic.twitter.com/niVdhtG19v
— VicMax11 (@VicMax11) March 30, 2020
Ladies, how do you like your men? They switched up the #dontrushchallenge 😍😅#nobrotherleftbehindchallenge pic.twitter.com/KgOmpSzBWh
— Boombuzz Nigeria (@BoombuzzNG) March 29, 2020
Hi ladies,
The fellas have responded to the request…….check it out #NoBrotherLeftBehindChallenge @mr_ketse @zama_Diyelela @aphelionaire @Simpy_xvi @AudreyLundi @Drewlele_ pic.twitter.com/DJt1pIJRvb
— IG: @sinawoh (@sinawohali101) March 30, 2020
Fellas Outing | Quarantine Edition Rona Stopping who? #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge pic.twitter.com/4lIFT8BxK0
— Kaleb Ari Hadley (@Kaleb2Dope) March 30, 2020
Yaaassss! A challenge that I like 👏🏾👏🏾❤️#NoBrotherLeftBehindChallenge pic.twitter.com/vPtFPUqrFd
— Alex Fowbi (@alexfowbi) March 29, 2020
Toronto and Montreal men with the #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge came thruuuu! Follow @blkmenstyle on IG and see for yourself okayyyhh!?!? 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ko6OnmDRzb
— gwaneza (@uzabakg) March 30, 2020
Switch up challenge 🇰🇪#nobrotherleftbehindchallenge#norushchallenge pic.twitter.com/9Qr0LmXGr5
— Kĩrũrĩ Kĩrũrĩ (@100couturex) March 29, 2020
My vid for #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge @PicassoDaVinci_ @Diddy @DapperDanHarlem pic.twitter.com/ZfXzvG4ehO
— Dapper Than Most (@LoaferKing13) March 30, 2020