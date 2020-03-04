WATCH Kiki Mordi Break Down the Sex For Marks Bill on Gatefield TV

In 2019, the Nigerian Senate proposed a bill sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, titled “A Bill for an Act to Prevent, Prohibit and Redress Sexual Harassment of Students in Tertiary Educational Institutions and for other matters connected therewith 2019”.

The bill popularly tagged “Sexual Harassment Bill,” states that those convicted would face a minimum jail term of 5 years, and it could go up to 14 years, with no option of fine.

In this video, Kiki Mordi breaks down the Sex for Marks bill, a legislation proposed by the Nigerian Senate to criminalise sexual harassment in Nigerian universities. She also explains how the university lecturers are trying to bring down the bill.

Watch the video below.