Another Season of Your Fave “Off The Menu” with Soliat Bada is Back | Powered by Accelerate TV

Published

2 hours ago

"Off The Menu" with Soliat Bada

Accelerate TV has confirmed the 2nd season of its premium cooking show “Off the Menu”.  The show which is hosted by professional chef and dancer Soliat Bada is set to return bigger and better on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 by 5 pm. 

This new season will have us join Soliat and some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities in the kitchen as they whip up some delicious Nigerian dishes, share exciting backstories and banter.

Cooking is more than just food, it’s a journey of new discoveries and if we are going by the first look of “Off The Menu” season 2, it’s about to be an even more exciting journey 

See new season official trailer below:

