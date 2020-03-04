The Ladies have been Kidnapped, But by Who? Find Out in this Episode of REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” | Watch

The eighth episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here with a twist.

On this episode, the ladies have been kidnapped by an unknown enemy, who is bent on making them pay for their crimes, and now they are tasked with finding out who the culprit is. It’s about time we heard the real inside story!

“Assistant Madams” follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

