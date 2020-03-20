BN TV
Ronke Raji is Sharing Tips on How to Make the Most of ‘Social Distancing’ | WATCH
Beauty and lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji-Adeola is sharing a very important tip that the world will find very useful right now since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Wikipedia, ‘social distancing’ is a set of nonpharmaceutical infection control actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.
Tips highlighted by Ronke:
- Use this period to know/find yourself.
- A great time to replenish/build a connection with your family.
- Start a book, decluttering and many more.
- And most importantly, REST!
Watch the video below.