Ronke Raji is Sharing Tips on How to Make the Most of 'Social Distancing'

WATCH Another Exciting Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - Dinner is Served

Bella Alubo releases Lyric Video for "Don't Trust Geminis" feat. Ezi Emela | WATCH on BN

Toyin Abraham's Star-Studded "Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner" is Almost Here | WATCH the Trailer

Meet Bukola Ayodele the Software Engineer that Lives on $210k a Year

Mercy Aigbe Surprised some Fans in this Episode of her Vlog & their Reactions were Epic! | Watch

Let Chef Fregz teach you how to Make Fish Tacos in this Episode of "Off the Menu" | Watch

#BBNaija's Bisola & Tobi Bakre Join Abimbola Craig for a Session of Games & Laughter | Watch

DJ Cuppy is Back with Another Episode of "Cuppy on a Mission" | WATCH

Are You a Feminist of a Misandrist? Watch this New Episode of Simi's Vlog "Stoopid Sessions"

Ronke Raji is Sharing Tips on How to Make the Most of ‘Social Distancing’ | WATCH

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger, Ronke Raji-Adeola is sharing a very important tip that the world will find very useful right now since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Wikipedia, ‘social distancing’ is a set of nonpharmaceutical infection control actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

Tips highlighted by Ronke:

  • Use this period to know/find yourself.
  • A great time to replenish/build a connection with your family.
  • Start a book, decluttering and many more.
  • And most importantly, REST!

Watch the video below.

