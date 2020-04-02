BN TV
At What Point does Home Training become Child Abuse? Watch Simi & Friends on “Stoopid Sessions”
Another exiting “Stoopid Sessions” with Simi is here. In this episode, Simi and her guests discuss the possible emotional/verbal/physical trauma experienced, growing up as a Nigerian child, as well as the the psychological effect this has on children overtime.
This episode also explores the reasoning behind the physical and mental punishment some Nigerian parents exert on their children and the resulting effects.