See How Our Faves Have Been Keeping Their Kids Engaged

Published

3 hours ago

 on

For all of us stuck at home with the kids, wondering how to keep them engaged and entertained, there are a lot of fun activities, such as DIY, learning new skills and games that can mostly be done with everyday items that you have around the house.

Since schools are closed, and the kids are also practising social distancing, meaning no more playdates, you’re now their teacher and friend.

Get your kids excited about discovering something new, try engaging and effective activities that you can do at home during this period.

Here’s how our faves have been keeping their kids engaged and entertained. You can try their ways too.

View this post on Instagram

#DontRushChallenge: Kids Edition 😁 🎥 Twitter/fatutu_

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

View this post on Instagram

Video: FB/Kylie Macnab

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on

Photo Credit: peterpsquare

