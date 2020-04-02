Thinking of Studying in a Foreign Country? These Tips from Isabella Akinseye Should Come in Handy

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student”.

“Correct Student” is a digital home edu-training content for people who are #AlwaysLearning.

So you want to study abroad? In this new episode, Isabella Akinseye shares snippets of her educational journey overseas as she discusses 5 more questions a ‘correct student’ should answer. Here are the first three.

1. So you want to study abroad?
2. Why do you want to study abroad?
3. What do you want to study abroad?

Find out the remaining three by watching to the end.

