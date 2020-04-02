Toke Makinwa & her Stylist had an Interesting time on “Toke Moments” | Watch

Nigerians are currently on lock down and most people have found a daily routine that works well for them. Toke Makinwa has also been busy working out, reading books, tik toking and other activities which keeps her mind busy.

In this episode of “Toke Moments“, Toke Makinwa is joined by her stylist Dami Oke and together they decided to do a review of the reality TV show, “Love is Blind”

She says:

The whole world is on a lock down, Never did I imagine that this would happen, How are you holding up? I have watched all the shows in the world, working out, reading, working a little and just keeping my mimd busy. My stylist and I decided to review “Love is Blind, Have you watched it? What do you think about it? Let’s discuss. Watch, Like, Comment and Subscribe too.

Watch the video below: